Mobile coronavirus testing was conducted in Copperas Cove on Aug. 19, and yielded 16 positive cases, 176 negative cases and zero pending results, according to a news release.
Since the free testing was open to anyone regardless of where they live, those with positive results may not reside within Copperas Cove, city officials said in the release.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
Residents are strongly encouraged to continue to follow current published guidelines concerning COVID-19. Residents should continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household.
