FHH testing.JPG

This photo illustration shows Spc. Phillip Maghoney preparing to insert a COVID-19 testing swab into Sgt. Darrell Hill's nostril at the drive-thru testing clinic hosted on May 5, at Copperas Cove Fire Station #2. Both soldiers were assisting with the drive-thru testing.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Mobile coronavirus testing was conducted in Copperas Cove on Aug. 19, and yielded 16 positive cases, 176 negative cases and zero pending results, according to a news release.

Since the free testing was open to anyone regardless of where they live, those with positive results may not reside within Copperas Cove, city officials said in the release.

Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.

Residents are strongly encouraged to continue to follow current published guidelines concerning COVID-19. Residents should continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.