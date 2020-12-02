Coryell County reported 38 additional cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
On the county's website Wednesday, the current tracker showed a total of 1,347 cases.
Of the total, there were 411 active cases, and 921 have recovered. A total of 15 county residents have died from the virus, the county has reported.
Lampasas County did not provide an update Wednesday.
On Monday, the county reported 584 total cases with 46 active and 526 recoveries. Twelve coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the county
