Coryell County had four more confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, according to Robert Harrell, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 75.
Of the four new cases, two were prisoners, two were members of the general public, Harrell said.
The two in the general public were a man and a woman — both in their 30s — from the Gatesville area.
The 75 cases include 32 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus, and 38 prisoners within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at state prisons in the Gatesville area.
The Bell County Public Health District did not update its coronavirus statistics webpage as of Saturday evening. The webpage still listed 114 confirmed cases and three deaths, which were the same numbers in Friday’s update.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website showed Lampasas County’s total still at two cases.
Statewide, more than 800 new cases were reported Saturday, along with 25 fatalities.
Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported at total of 18,215 coronavirus cases in the state with 194 of 254 counties reporting at least one positive case. There have been 453 fatalities and 4,806 estimated recoveries.
