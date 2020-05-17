The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bell and Coryell counties on Sunday remained the same from Saturday, according to the database of the state health department tracking the virus.
The state health site Sunday showed 248 cases for Bell County, which is unchanged from Saturday's numbers.
The county’s public health district website on Sunday showed 231 cases in Bell County with 149 recoveries and three deaths. The Bell County Public Health District last updated its website at noon Friday.
The state has consistently reported higher numbers than the county, which county health officials say is due to the state listing Fort Hood residents, which Bell County officials do not.
The state reported Coryell County at 224 cases on Sunday afternoon.
Of the 224 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 30 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, said Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.