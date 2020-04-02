A telephone visit through a glass divide will have to suffice for the 56th wedding anniversary celebration for Killeen couple Henry and Barbara Taff.
“I’m sure they’ll be bawling,” said their daughter Tammy Nolen, who lives in Austin. “This will be the first time they see each other since all this started a little more than two weeks ago.”
While the set up of a glass divider sounds like a prison scene from a movie, this specially arranged visit is the only way the elderly couple can see one another since precautions taken during the coronavirus pandemic make physical visitors off limits at the nursing home, Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights, where Henry Taff resides.
Because of their age and other chronic health conditions, nursing home residents are at a heightened risk for negative outcomes should they contract COVID-19, according to Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.
“It is critical that infection control and emergency procedures be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus,” Smetanka said. “The State Health Departments and the CDC have taken aggressive steps to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Among other health precautions, the CDC website specifically updated guidance for nursing homes to recommend restricting all visitation except for certain compassionate care, such as end of life situations.
The Taff family originally moved to the Killeen area more than 40 years ago as Henry retired from 20 years of military service. He worked as a civil servant at Fort Hood for another 21 years, Nolen said, and Barbara Taff managed the Blood Donor Center on Avenue D for 30 years before she retired.
Barbara Taff, 75, is grateful the director of the nursing home has decided to make special arrangements for her husband to be put in a wheelchair and brought to the front of the home so they can see each other on their anniversary Saturday, although contact will still be limited to a phone call through the glass.
Henry Taff, 80, usually calls his daughter in Austin and asks her to purchase a card for his bride — but he takes care of ordering a large bouquet of flowers for her himself.
Although many of his memories are fading since being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about seven years ago, Henry always recognizes his wife.
And, up until the coronavirus hit, Barbara Taff has visited him at the nursing home every day, arriving in time to feed him lunch and spending the afternoon at home until she heads home about 5 p.m., according to Nolen.
It was love at first sight when Barbara Taff, just a week shy of 14, first saw Henry Taff walking down the road from a school carpool window in Talladega, Alabama.
She instantly told the driver of the car, “that’s the man I’m going to marry,” Nolen said, chuckling as she recounted the story her mother shared with her.
The very next day, she met Henry Taff at her aunt’s house, and they became friends, Nolen said. The pair continued to see each other in group settings through the years at church services and other events, she said, but only just as friends.
Henry Taff joined the Army and became engaged to another woman before being deployed to Korea. His fiancé picked him up from the airport when he returned to the United States, Nolen said.
“He noticed the wedding invitations hadn’t been mailed, when he got home, and she told him she still had plenty of time to get them out,” Nolen said. “The very next day she disappeared, and he later found out she had run off with some other guy and married him.”
While Henry Taff was in Korea, Barbara Taff married David Hickman at 17 years old and the couple had a son, Nolen said.
“She said she always felt like she should have married my dad,” Nolen said. “Her first husband was killed in a car accident, and my parents got together soon after that.”
Shortly after his fiancé left him, Henry Taff learned of the wreck that widowed Barbara, and the long-time friends were reunited and wed just three months later.
The Taffs have three children: their oldest son, Ross Hickman, lives in Temple, their daughter lives in Austin, and their younger son Toby Taff lives in Abilene.
Nolen said she drives up to visit her mother every two to three weeks, and she usually spends the afternoon with her father when she’s in town.
“Ross is a driver, he is usually there for holidays,” Nolen said. “Toby has girls that are going to school at Mary Hardin Baylor, so they are actually there more than anybody else because they are there to see the girls.”
Henry Taff would generally visit with his family from his wheelchair, sing with the choir, or reflect on the past and catch up on current events while they look out the window, Nolen said.
But now that he’s completely bedridden, they cherish the days when he is more lucid.
“He always played the guitar, and sang a lot, so we talk about music,” Nolen said. “A lot of times now when I go, he’ll ask, ‘why do you look so old?’”
On his coherent days, Henry Taff inquires about Nolen’s husband, and about his six great-grandchildren, she said. But some times, all he can do is sit and stare, Nolen said.
“The days that he’s having a really good day — those are the hardest days for me to leave him,” Nolen said. “Because I don’t know what I’m going to get the next time I go.”
Barbara Taff has programed Henry’s phone so he just has to dial the number 2 to reach her.
“She’s the only one he can call, most of the times when he picks up the phone he thinks it’s a remote,” Nolen said. But he always remembers he can press 2 and call her.”
When Barbara Taff spoke with him on the phone Tuesday, she asked him if he understood why she hadn’t been to see him. He told her she had been watching the news and he understood.
Nolen said he expressed concern for Barbara Taff and didn’t want her to risk her health to come and see him.
But communication is not always so easy for Henry Taff and sometimes his memory is hazy, Nolen said.
“Sometimes he knows what’s going on, and sometimes he doesn’t. But he always knows when my mother is there,” she said.
Nolen said she is in awe of how well her mother cares for her father — setting an example of a strong and loving marriage to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In the past two weeks, since Barbara Taff has been unable to visit her husband, he recounts for her over the phone what he eats for lunch.
Henry Taff has become dependent on Barbara Taff to help feed him, and be sure his phone is plugged in so it can charge, and she worries about him when she is unable to visit, Nolen said.
“He has one lady who takes care of him who has given mom her cell number, and if mom is worried, she can text her,” Nolen said. “She will update mom, or get in touch with someone who can look in on him.”
While Henry Taff seems to understand the crisis that is keeping his wife away, he still regularly calls her and asks to see her periodically.
“I called one day last week to see if he would answer, and he actually picked up the phone — I almost fell out of my chair,” Nolen recalled — shocked because frequently her father confuses his phone for a television remote. “He told me, ‘I was trying to call your mother,’ but it was special to me because I actually got to talk to him for a minute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.