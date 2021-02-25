Coronavirus counts for Coryell County and Lampasas County are up 14 and 10, respectively.
In Thursday's update, Coryell County reported 4,870 total cases, 367 of which were active.
Of the total cases, the virus has claimed the lives of 47 county residents, while 4,456 have recovered.
In Lampasas County, as of Wednesday evening, there were 2,027 total coronavirus cases. The county reported 18 of the cases being active, and 25 people have died.
