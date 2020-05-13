The number of cases of coronavirus continues to climb in Coryell County, where most of the positive cases are comprised of Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
According to the TDCJ website Wednesday, there were 81 active cases of the virus among inmates at the six prisons in the Gatesville area. Last Thursday, TDCJ listed 82 active cases in the Gatesville prisons, meaning one inmate either recovered or transferred out. In April, those numbers were climbing nearly every day.
Since Friday, two of the 12 new cases in Coryell have been inmates.
Currently Coryell County is reporting 217 COVID-19 cases, with 157 of cases being TDCJ inmates. According to TDCJ’s website, 36 Gatesville prison employees tested positive. That number is separate from the county’s database, as those employees could live in other counties or cities, including Killeen.
There are six state prisons in the Gatesville area, housing about 7,000 inmates and 2,500 employees, according to county officials. The Crain location reports three active employee cases and zero active inmate cases, the Hilltop location reports zero cases among both employees and inmates, the Hughes location lists four active cases among employees and one active case among inmates, the Mountain View location reports zero cases among both employees and inmates, the Murray location lists 20 active employees cases and 67 active inmate cases, and the Woodman location lists nine active employee cases and 13 active inmate cases.
The TDCJ website only lists active cases in each prison and not those who have been transferred or recovered.
The county and the Texas Department of State Health Services keep track of the coronavirus numbers in a different way.
“TDCJ reports their cases based on where the person is currently incarcerated so their case counts change as they move people to different facilities,” according to an email from the state health department. The Texas Department of State Health Services “includes incarcerated people in the counts for the county where they were incarcerated at the time of their diagnosis.”
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said Thursday the overall county coronavirus total could get close to 250 by the “end of next week.” He said he’s concerned about the growing case numbers.
Across the entire state, TDCJ reports 1,775 inmates have tested positive as well as 677 employees and contract staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.