Q: How soon can people tested for COVID-19 expect to see results, and who provides results to the person?
A: That’s going to depend from lab to lab and it’s hard to give an exact time, said David Blackburn, the Bell County judge, at the April 23 county virtual news conference. Blackburn said results are coming back within 24 to 48 hours.
At Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, results are given to people who tested by a hospital infection preventionist/epidemiologist.
At AdventHealth, results are given to people who test positive by someone on the hospital team. People can also access their test results on their phone with the AdventHealth app.
At Baylor Scott & White, results are given via the MyBSWHealth app, by phone from a provider and by letter if the hospital cannot reach the patient by other means.
At Coryell Health, physicians and nurses provide results to those who test positive.
Q: How many tests have been administered by the counties?
A: Bell County reported 4,102 tests had been administered by April 24, its most recent update on its website, www.bellcountyhealth.org.
Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said he estimates close to 1,500 Coryell County residents have been tested as of Thursday. This doesn’t include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, whose tests are conducted through the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has not reported any information to the county, he said in a phone interview.
Q: Are counties tracking racial and economic demographics?
A: Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said that racial and economic identifiers are voluntary and not all people share the information with the county. She said the county plans to share some of that information on the county’s dashboard at www.bellcountyhealth.org if the information is beneficial.
Q: If many of the first cases for Bell County began in Temple, why does Killeen have the most cases now?
A: Amanda Robison-Chadwell said coronavirus increased first in Temple because Temple is on the Interstate 35 corridor.
“It’s not surprising that we now have double the cases in Killeen because there are double the people in Killeen. There has also been an increase in testing in Killeen, which will lead to more cases.”
Q: Where do hospitals receive their supply of testing kits?
A: Hospitals receive testing kit supplies from their individual supply chains, not the state, according to Kevin Roberts, CEO of AdventHealth, at a Bell County news conference April 23 that included Seton and Baylor Scott & White representatives.
Q: Is there a lack of testing supplies in the counties?
A: “All of your providers in the community have all of the testing they need,” said Kevin Roberts, CEO of AdventHealth, said at the Bell County news conference with representatives of Seton and Baylor Scott and White. “We’re testing every person that comes to us with a fever, a cough and other types of esoteric symptoms. We’re not being all that picky about that. If they have those symptoms, they’re being tested.”
Q: How are tests administered?
A: There are two types of tests to determine whether a person has COVID-19. One is a nasopharyngeal swab that goes through the nostril to the back of the throat, and the other is sputum in a cup.
To determine whether a person has antibodies, there is a blood test.
Antibody tests, which are in short supply, are for those you think may have already had the virus and may be going back to work.
Baylor Scott & White has begun antibody testing but the test is in short supply. Advent will begin testing on May 1.
Sources: Hospital officials at the Bell County news conference April 23.
Q: Will at-home test kits be made available and what are the pros and cons?
A: Kevin Roberts with AdventHealth said he has not identified a source for at-home test kits and said there would be questions about whether the tests were valid.
Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott and White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of medical services, said, “buyer beware,” A bad test is probably worse than none.
Q: What are the latest Texas guidelines from Gov. Abbott?
A: Texas recently began to reopen at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott. On April 22, he said that “massive” amounts of businesses would reopen, according to the Associated Press. Beginning April 24, retail businesses were able resume business operations with “retail-to-go” operations. Abbott also said restaurant dining operations may resume soon, according to the Associated Press. On April 17, Abbott ordered that all schools must remain closed through the remainder of the academic year. He had planned a news conference for Monday.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
