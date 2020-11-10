The Gatesville Fightin’ Hornets football team will have to forfeit its playoff game against Carthage, which had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Athens.
Gatesville Independent School District Superintendent Barrett Pollard told parents in a Facebook Live video Tuesday that several players and coaches from the football team have been in close contact with other students and staff who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The district has seen a rapid rise in cases of the coronavirus since Nov. 1, Pollard said.
In nine days, the district has had 31 active cases, 15 of which have been confirmed since Saturday.
The district had a total of 17 from Aug. 13 through Oct. 31.
“We’ve had a spike in cases here, unfortunately,” Pollard said in the video. “So we’ve had a normal first three months of school, but now, things are starting to kick up as far as COVID.”
Although 31 cases represents around 1% of the entire district population, Pollard said the district will close for a few days in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
All district offices and campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Makeup days for Thursday and Friday have been set for Jan. 4 and March 15, respectively.
Monday will be a virtual learning day for all students.
Campuses and administration offices are expected to reopen Tuesday, Pollard said.
“Our fear is that we have a lot of students in the pipeline to be tested, so we’re fearful that’s going to create more positives — more quarantining,” Pollard said.
The temporary closure means all extracurricular activities, besides the playoff football game, have been canceled, including junior high volleyball games, tennis matches and basketball games.
Pollard also explained that many of the 31 students and staff who currently have the virus are not asymptomatic and are noticeably ill.
The breakdown of cases by campus are:
- Gatesville High School: 12 students, 6 staff
- Gatesville Junior High School: 7 students, 0 staff
- Gatesville Intermediate School: 2 students, 3 staff
- Gatesville Elementary School: 0 students, 0 staff
- Gatesville Primary School: 2 students, 0 staff
