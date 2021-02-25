Coronavirus vaccines at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym will be administered by “appointment only” until further notice, according to a news release from Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
“Due to limited allocations, the vaccine will be distributed by appointment basis until another shipment is received,” the hospital’s release said.
Beneficiaries wishing to receive the vaccine can check the hospital’s website at https://darnall.tricare.mil/ or its social media sites.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no appointments available through the appointment hotline or the Tricare website.
“We open appointments when we can ensure vaccine availability,” the hospital said on Facebook. “We will announce when appointments will open, but they typically open 48 hours in advance of appointment time.”
Normally, appointments can be made by calling 254-288-8888 or booking online at tricareonline.com.
For more information, go to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Facebook page.
Normally open for walk-in slots, Abrams Gym, Building 23001, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed weekends and Federal holidays.
“Beneficiaries with booked appointments should arrive at their scheduled time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the release said. “Please bring your valid DOD ID card and your vaccination card if you’re receiving your second dose.”
