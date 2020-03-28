Week in Review
Here are some developments related to the coronavirus in the last week.
CORONAVIRUS CASES
Number of confirmed cases reported, as of Saturday:
Bell County, 28; Coryell County, 1; Lampasas County, 0
STAY AT HOME
Bell County:
The original order by Bell County Judge David Blackburn was extended on March 27. The order is effective through 11:59 p.m. April 6.
Residents are required to shelter at their place of residence — single family, multi-family, hotels, motels, shared rentals and similar facilities.
If using shared outdoor spaces, maintain 6 feet between each other.
Residents may leave home for essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential businesses and businesses that support essential businesses.
Non-essential businesses can continue to operate if all work can be done from home.
Churches and places of worship are not prohibited from meeting, but are strongly urged to find alternative means of worship.
All elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are canceled.
If someone in a household has COVID-19, the entire household must isolate at home.
Non-essential visitors are not allowed at nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities. The order provides exceptions for critical assistance or end-of-life visitation.
Individuals 65 and older, and individuals with underlying health issues, should remain indoors, exercise solitarily, prescreen visitors, avoid homes or places with more than one person, ask all visitors to wear masks, follow social distancing, and avoid public transit except in emergencies.
Stimulus Bill KEY Points:
$2.2 trillion
Signed by President Donald Trump on March 27
Many Americans will get $1,200 each and $500 for each child. Payments will be made via direct deposit.
Increases unemployment benefits for those left out of work
Businesses will get loans, grants and tax breaks
$150 billion will go to the health care system
Billions of dollars will go to local and state governments
Source: Associated Press
School Dates:
KISD: Closed through April 6, conducting online classes learning.
Florence ISD: Closed through April 3
Gatesville ISD: Closed through April 3
Copperas Cove ISD: Closed through April 3
Lampasas ISD: Closed through April 3
