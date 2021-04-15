For the first time in several weeks, a new coronavirus-related death was added to Coryell County's count.
The newest death brings the county's death toll from the virus to 54.
Also on Thursday, the county added two new cases to the total.
There are now a total of 5,171 cases in the county, 146 of which are active. A total of 4,971 have recovered.
In Lampasas County there are 2,125 total cases and 30 deaths.
