Coryell County added 18 total coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the tracker on the county's website.
There are a total of 2,318 cases, 551 of which are active, the county's website shows.
Twenty-two county residents have died from the virus, and 1,745 have recovered.
Lampasas County reported 26 additional total coronavirus cases.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,146 total cases, 81 of which were active and 10 who were hospitalized. Fifteen county residents have died from the virus.
Lampasas County normally receives its daily update from the state between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.