Coryell County officials reported an increase of five more coronavirus cases on Friday.
Numbers on the county's website indicated a total of 5,349 total cases with 56 deaths.
Of the total of cases, the county is reporting 51 of them as active, while 5,242 residents have recovered.
In neighboring Lampasas County, the total is exactly 2,200. That is an increase of two from the last time the county updated.
Of the 2,200, four of the cases are currently active with no hospitalizations. Thirty-one residents have died from the virus.
