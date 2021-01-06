Due to the rapid increase in the coronavirus and virus-related hospitalizations, businesses in both Coryell and Lampasas counties must revert to 50% capacity.
Previously, businesses were allowed to operate at 75% capacity.
The order comes as a result of the Texas Department of State Health Services identifying the counties as "high hospitalization areas," according to press releases from Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32 said all high hospitalization areas must reduce capacity to no more than 50%.
The counties are part of the State Health Service's Trauma Service Area L, which also includes Bell, Hamilton, Milam and Mills counties.
DSHS defines a "high hospitalization area" as an area where coronavirus patients exceed 15% of a hospital's capacity for seven consecutive days.
From Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, the trauma service area exceeded that number, Miller's release said.
The reduction goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until the entire trauma service area goes under the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days.
"Coryell County has been experiencing sharp increases in the number of COVID positive tests over the past two months," Miller's release said. "July through mid-November, new cases were holding steady averaging approximately 35 cases per week. Beginning with the week ending November 19, that average jumped to more than 120 cases per week for the next five weeks."
As of Tuesday, Coryell County had a total of 2,164 cases, 557 of which were active. Twenty-one county residents have died from the virus, and 1,586 have recovered.
Coryell County's website does not list the number of those who are hospitalized.
"Until the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available to all residents of Lampasas County, I encourage you to continue wearing a face covering in public, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing," Hoyer said in his release.
As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 1,057 cases, of which 98 were active, according to the county's health authority, Dr. Georgia Hay.
Seven county residents were hospitalized and 15 have died.
