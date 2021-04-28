Coryell County is now reporting more than 5,230 coronavirus cases in its last update Monday.
On its website, the county reported a total of 5,236 cases and 54 deaths. Of the total cases, 153 are still considered active, and 5029 have recovered.
In neighboring Lampasas County, there are a total of 2,169 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths.
Of the total in Lampasas County, nine are still active and one person is hospitalized.
