One female prisoner at the Woodman State Jail in Gatesville has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The prisoner was suffering from shortness of breath on Thursday, placed in "medical isolation" and tested at an outside hospital. The test returned positive Friday, TDCJ said on its Facebook page.
The Woodman State Jail is a women's prison with a capacity for 900 inmates, according to the TDCJ's website.
Statewide, TDCJ has reported 18 employees, staff or contractors and four prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Visitors are not allowed in any TDCJ facility, according to a FAQ on the TDCJ's Facebook page. The original disaster declaration signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited visitors to all 104 facilities.
The visitation prohibition includes personal visits, media and attorney visits. The prohibition will be in place until lifted by the governor.
Also Friday, two other confirmed cases were announced in Coryell County. The total number of cases in the county now sits at five, according to the county's emergency management coordinator Robert Harrell.
Of the five, three of the patients are Copperas Cove residents, according to the city's deputy fire chief Gary Young.
Harrell said the other confirmed case was a resident in the "Copperas Cove area."
On Friday, the county unanimously voted to extend its disaster declaration through May 4, but no official stay-at-home order has been issued by the county.
