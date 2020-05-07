The number of COVID-19 cases in Coryell County has surpassed the 200 mark due to an increase in cases with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
As of Thursday, both Coryell and Bell County have 201 confirmed cases — the first time Coryell has equaled the Bell County number. Out of Coryell’s total cases; 153 are TDCJ inmates, according to the county.
According to TDCJ’s website, 36 Gatesville prison employees tested positive. That number is separate from the county’s database, as those employees could live in other counties or cities, including Killeen.
There are six state prisons in the Gatesville area, housing about 7,000 inmates and 2,500 employees, according to county officials.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said Thursday the overall county coronavirus total could get close to 250 by the “end of next week.” He said he’s concerned about the growing case numbers.
Miller, Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley “authored a letter and submitted it to Rep. J.D. Sheffield, Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Se. (Donna) Campbell … on April 30,” Miller said.
“In that letter we requested their assistance in elevating this issue to the governor and we request that the prison complex in Gatesville … be tested at 100% on inmates and 100% on employees,” Miller said. “So, yes, it is still a concern … we understand that there are certain constraints that the prison system is going to have to continue to operate under. We are not trying to make this a negative or distraction from the state’s overall problem. We just feel that this is a regional matter … because of the employees … they’re not just Coryell County employees.”
Miller said since May 1 to Thursday, Coryell County counted three cases that were not TDCJ related. He also added that he has reached out to the department on updates and received no direct answer as of Thursday.
According to the TDCJ website, system-wide there are 504 TDCJ “employees, staff or contractors” who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,336 inmates who have tested positive. Twenty-three inmates are “believed to have died as a result of COVID-19,” according to TDCJ.
The TDCJ website — which only lists active cases and not those who have been transferred or recovered at each prison — on Thursday reported there are 82 inmates in the Gatesville prisons with the coronavirus. Most of them — 67 — are at the Murray unit, which houses women prisoners.
The county and the Texas Department of State Health Services keep track of the coronavirus numbers in a different way.
“TDCJ reports their cases based on where the person is currently incarcerated so their case counts change as they move people to different facilities,” according to an email from the state health department. The Texas Department of State Health Services “includes incarcerated people in the counts for the county where they were incarcerated at the time of their diagnosis.”
Miller said he would like to see clarification on the infections numbers to get a better understanding on the next steps the county should take.
“Until we get to that point to where we have tested everyone and we know at a particular given time who is infected and who’s not infected; then it’s going to be very difficult to be able to come up with a comprehensive plan that really address the system overall and that’s what we are really hoping to get to,” he said.
Miller said the county has started a “Wear the Mask” campaign in conjunction with Copperas Cove and Gatesville. The initiative promotes wearing protective masks when out in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.