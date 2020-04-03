Coryell County has two new cases of coronavirus, officials said Friday.
One of the cases was a Copperas Cove resident, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young.
The resident is a female age 70-79 who resides with the person who was the confirmed case on Thursday, Young said. The woman is quarantined at their residence in Copperas Cove, he said.
Robert Harrell, Coryell County's emergency management coordinator, said there was another case in the county.
That brings the number of cases in Coryell County to four, Harrell said.
Young said, "Residents are reminded not to panic, please continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of your household."
