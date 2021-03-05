Coryell County is now reporting a total of 4,947 COVID-19 cases, an increase of five cases since Thursday.
Along with the total number of cases, the county is reporting 365 active cases, 4,532 recovered and 50 total deaths.
In Lampasas County, there are still a total of 2,054 cases, the same as Thursday's number, with 10 active and two hospitalizations.
The county has not reported fatalities since Monday when they showed 25 total deaths.
