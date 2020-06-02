Coryell County had five more total coronavirus cases added to its count Tuesday, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
The five new cases bring the county's total to 230.
Of the five cases, one was from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system in Gatesville, and four were from the community.
The county also had one additional recovery, Harrell said.
So far, the county has had a total of two deaths due to the coronavirus.
In Lampasas County, the total case count remains the same as the last few days. No new cases were added, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
There are 10 confirmed cases — all recovered — and no deaths, Hoyer said.
