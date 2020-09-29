Coryell County residents who receive a jury summons will want to take note of a change in location.
After several months of not conducting jury trials, the county announced it is now holding jury trials at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Loop.
The shift in locations is to provide more space due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Becky Moore, the county’s district clerk.
Jury selection for those most recently summoned will take place Monday in Gatesville, and Moore said she is hoping to have enough potential jurors to fill two trials.
It is not common for the county to have two trials at a time, but Moore said the backlog of trials is causing the county to try to do multiple cases at a time.
Those who receive a jury summons and have coronavirus-related concerns, or are considered part of the vulnerable population, need to call Moore’s office at 254-865-5911, extension 2291.
“Individuals who are over age 65 and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer or other conditions requiring such therapy, are considered to be vulnerable populations,” the county’s website said.
Precautions the county will take for all parties entering the civic center include screening all people prior to entry, requiring the use of face coverings and ensuring extra hygiene and sanitation measures are implemented.
Those who received a jury summons for selection Monday can call 254-865-5911, (star)*4404, or go to the county’s website at www.coryellcounty.org after 5 p.m. Friday to check to see if the jury selection will continue as planned, Moore said.
