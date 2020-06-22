Coronavirus Graphic logo

Coryell County is reporting 102 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday. Of the 102 cases, 43 are active and 57 have recovered. Two people have died. The new total is an increase of seven cases from Friday's report.

The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.

Lampasas County coronavirus cases have increased by one, for a total of 20 cases of the virus with nine active cases, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.

Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.

