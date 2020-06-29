Coryell County is reporting 115 total cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of three from the county's last report on Friday. Of the 115 cases, 41 are active and 72 have recovered. Two people have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County has a total of 27 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of five from Friday's report, according to County Judge Randy Hoyer.
Lampasas has not reported any deaths due to the coronavirus.
