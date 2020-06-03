Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell told the Herald on Wednesday Coryell County is at 239 cases of the coronavirus — an additional nine since Tuesday's report.
Of the confirmed cases, Harrell estimates 159 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Lampasas County still confirms the county at 10 cases, all have recovered.
