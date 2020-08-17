In Coryell County, 453 total coronavirus cases were reported Friday. Of those, 297 are active, 152 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported 237 total cases on Monday.
