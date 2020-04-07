Another Copperas Cove resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Coryell County's total to 10, according to Copperas Cove Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young.
Young released the update around 9 p.m. Monday. The man is in his 20s, and he is isolating himself at his residence, Young said in a news release.
The man is the seventh patient from Copperas Cove to be confirmed positive for the virus, according to the release.
Two women — one in her 40s and one in her 20s — are from Pidcoke, and one woman in her 40s is a prisoner from the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.
Response from Mayor Bradi Diaz
Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz issued a statement late Monday night. The statement was made available by city spokesman Kevin Keller after Young's update.
Diaz stated that while the city ordinance does not use the terms "shelter at place," or "stay at home," it is similar to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order.
The ordinance, 2020-22, says, "every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Violations of the city ordinance are punishable with a fine of up to $2,000 and would be considered a Class C misdemeanor, Diaz said in the statement.
Diaz said there is a broad list of services deemed essential in the Department of Homeland Security's guidance of an essential workforce.
"As such, you will continue to see many citizens moving throughout the community providing or accessing essential services, or engaging in essential daily activities," she said in the statement.
Residents with further questions are encouraged to go to http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/ or call the city's COVID-19 hotline at 254-542-8920.
