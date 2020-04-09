Coryell County confirmed one more case of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the county's count to 14, according to Robert Harrell, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Harrell said the newest case was of a woman in her 20s who resides in the Copperas Cove area.
Lampasas County is still reporting two confirmed cases, according to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
Both cases are of a man and woman who reside together in the Kempner area, Hoyer said.
