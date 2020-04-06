Copperas Cove Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young announced two more residents of the city had tested positive for the new coronavirus as of this afternoon. In addition, another resident of Pidcoke, a few miles north of Copperas Cove, was also reported as having contracted the coronavirus, amounting to three new cases in Coryell County for a total of nine.
The first Cove patient is a woman in her 90s, according to a press release issued by Young. The second new patient is a man in his 80s. Both patients are currently in quarantine at their homes, according to the release.
The new Pidcoke patient is a woman in her 20s, who is also in isolation in her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.