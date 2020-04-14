The first coronavirus fatality has been reported in Coryell County as a man in his 70s.
The fatality was confirmed on Tuesday morning by Bob Harrell, Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator.
As of Tuesday, there are 43 total positive cases in the county, nine more than Monday.
Harrell said as of Friday the county is receiving its reports from the Texas Department of State Health, which includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisoners.
Of the total 43 cases, 16 are prisoners in Gatesville-area state prisons, 19 are county residents and eight are unknown whether they are a county resident or prisoner, Harrell said Tuesday.
Lampasas County is holding at two coronavirus cases, officials confirmed Tuesday.
