Coryell County coronavirus numbers have been underreported by almost 2,500 cases, county officials were told Thursday.
Officials with Public Health Region 7 of the Texas Department of State Health Services informed the top elected official in the county, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller, that the increase was imminent, according to a Friday news release from the county.
Miller said the additional cases will raise Coryell County’s case count by around 85% in one day. The increase is expected to be reflected Monday.
The 2,477 cases have not been included on the list of cases the county has been receiving from Region 7 officials, Miller said in the release.
A majority of them have come between December and January.
“Coryell County has been, and will continue to be, open, honest, and transparent when reporting COVID cases within the County,” the release said.
As of Thursday’s update on the county’s website, there were 2,695 total cases, with 379 active and 2,292 who have recovered. As of the latest update, the virus had claimed the lives of 24 county residents.
When the new numbers get added on Monday, Coryell County is expected to have had over 5,150 cases since the virus arrived to the area last March.
Miller outlined some discrepancies in numbers that have been provided from the state.
He said there are 40 cases attributed to Coryell County where the address is in another county, and there are 46 cases where there is no address, or no identifiable address, provided.
“When you look at the numbers on the County website, I can tell you with complete confidence those are confirmed, verifiable numbers; nothing over inflated and nothing hidden,” Miller said in the release.
The large increase will not “cripple” the county and will not affect county government functions.
“County government functions remain open and accessible to the public, other than most in-person Court proceedings,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.