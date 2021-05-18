Masks are no longer required in Coryell County government facilities.
County Judge Roger Miller signed an order Tuesday that rescinded the mask mandate, effective immediately.
Though no longer required, the county is still encouraging residents to wear masks.
Masks may still be required in courtrooms, however.
“Presiding Judges still retain the authority to require face coverings in their courtrooms,” the county said in a news release Tuesday.
Elected officials and department heads also reserve the right to require masks while in their offices, the Coryell County order states.
All people entering the Coryell County Courthouse will be screened for COVID-19 signs, symptoms and exposure. Individuals failing the screening process will be denied entry.
A copy of Miller’s order can be found at www.coryellcounty.org.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday banning government entities in Texas — like cities and counties — from requiring masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Miller said that when he wrote and signed his order Tuesday morning, he was unaware that Abbott was signing Executive Order GA-36 later in the day. He said he will review the governor’s order and revise his as necessary.
Abbott’s order goes into effect immediately.
Beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, the state can fine those not in compliance to the tune of up to $1,000.
