The Coryell County Commissioners Court voted this morning to extend its disaster declaration until May 4.
The language of the declaration is being modified to mirror the executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, essentially telling people to stay home unless they are engaging in essential services and activities.
Schools will be closed until May 4, and Coryell County Judge Roger A. Miller said he has been in contact with both the Copperas Cove ISD and the Gatesville ISD to discuss whether schools should close for the year, given how few weeks of class will remain if the schools go back into session at the beginning of May.
Coryell County has had two confirmed cases of the coronavirus, both Copperas Cove residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.