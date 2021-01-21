In Coryell County there are now 2,564 coronavirus cases reported with 483 active cases, 2,057 recovered and 24 deaths.
That death is one more than the county reported in its update on Wednesday.
In Lampasas County, there was no update on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 1,267 total cases reported, with 98 active cases and 10 who were hospitalized. There were 16 total COVID-19 deaths in Lampasas Wednesday.
