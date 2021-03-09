Coryell and Lampasas counties provided updates to their coronavirus case counts Tuesday, and both indicated a slight increase of cases.
In Coryell County, there are a total of 4,964 cases, 312 of which are active. A total of 50 county residents have died from the virus, and 4,602 have recovered.
In Lampasas County, there are a total of 2,064 cases, of which five were active.
A total of 28 county residents have died, and two were hospitalized as of Monday.
