Coryell County residents are limited in travel out of the county, and nonresidents are prohibited from entering the county, except for participating in essential services, according to Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.
Exceptions to the restrictions also include those who are seeking immediate emergency medical care and those who are attending to the immediate needs of a family member who resides within the county.
Miller announced the restrictions in the shelter-at-home order for Coryell County late Wednesday.
“The virus doesn’t spread doesn’t spread on its own, people spread it,” Miller said in the release. “It’s critical that we stop cross contaminating each other. I want our residents to be as safe as possible, and I want to extend that same sentiment to our surrounding counties.”
The order defines a resident as someone who lives within the county for more than 51% of a calendar year.
In the order, Miller did not specify how the county would enforce the travel restrictions.
Questions to him Thursday were not immediately returned.
The county-wide shelter-at-home order comes two weeks after the first reported coronavirus case appeared in Coryell County.
“It was never a question of would the virus come to our county, it was only a matter of when it appeared,” Miller said. “Well, it’s here and we need to stop the spread.”
Coryell County had 14 coronavirus cases as of Thursday.
(1) comment
I live within 1/2 mile of Lampasas County line. This judge can't be serious. So I can't travel outside Coryell County? Yeah, right. Lol
