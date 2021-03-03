Coryell County is now reporting a total of 4,931 COVID-19 cases in the county's first update on its website since Feb. 25.
Along with the total number of cases, the county is reporting 428 active cases, 4,456 recovered and 47 total deaths.
In Lampasas County, there are a total of 2,054 cases with 16 active and two hospitalizations.
The county has not reported fatalities since Monday when they showed 25 total deaths.
