As of Wednesday afternoon, Lampasas County officials said there are 2,183 total COVID cases, with eight active, one hospitalization and 30 total deaths.
Coryell County is still reporting 5,282 total COVID-19 cases.
Of those total cases, there are 162 active, 5,065 recovered and 55 total deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Coryell County has not reported an update since Monday.
