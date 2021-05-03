As of Monday afternoon, Coryell County is reporting 5,282 total COVID-19 cases.
Of those total cases, there are 162 active, 5,065 recovered and 55 total deaths as a result of COVID-19.
In Lampasas County, there are 2,181 total COVID cases, with 11 active, one hospitalization and 30 total deaths.
Specifically in Copperas Cove, there are 2,874 cases reported.
Of that total, there are 138 active, 2,705 recovered and 31 deaths.
