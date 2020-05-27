One new coronavirus case was added to Coryell County's total Wednesday, bringing the total to 225, according to Robert Harrell, Coryell County emergency management coordinator.
The one new case is of a county resident, not an inmate with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
June Huckabee, the executive assistant to County Judge Roger Miller, said TDCJ has not sent an update since May 13. The number of inmate cases remains at 157 in Gatesville area state prisons, according to the county's tracker.
In Lampasas County, the total case count remains at nine, with zero active cases.
County Judge Randall Hoyer said all nine patients have been deemed recovered.
