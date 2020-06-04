Coryell County is now reporting 236 total cases of the coronavirus, according to June Huckabee, the executive assistant to the county judge, on Thursday. That is three cases fewer than Bob Harrell, the county's emergency management coordinator, told the Herald on Wednesday.
Huckabee said the reason for the change is that three of the cases that were reported Wednesday should be changed to Lampasas County cases.
Of the confirmed cases, the county is reporting that 160 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Lampasas County still confirms the county at 10 cases, all have recovered.
