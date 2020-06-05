Coryell County is now reporting 237 total cases of the coronavirus, according to June Huckabee, the executive assistant to the county judge, on Friday.
Of the confirmed cases, the county is reporting that 161 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Lampasas County remains at 10 total cases, but all have recovered, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.
