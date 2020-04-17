Coryell County is reporting 71 cases of coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. today.
The reported numbers included 30 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus, according to the county's daily report.
Among the total, 36 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Gary Young, Copperas Cove's emergency management coordinator reported the new COVID-19 case on Friday through a news release.
The new case is a girl between the ages of 10-19. She is currently in isolation.
The city now has 16 cases with 3 recovered and 1 deceased.
In Lampasas County, Judge Randall Hoyer said it is still at 2.
