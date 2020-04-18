Coryell County had four more confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Friday, according to Robert Harrell, the county's emergency management coordinator.
The new cases bring the county's total to 75 as of Saturday.
Of the four new cases, two were prisoners, two were members of the general public, Harrell said.
The two in the general public were a man and a woman — both in their 30s — from the Gatesville area.
The 75 cases include 32 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus, and 38 prisoners within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at state prisons in the Gatesville area.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website showed Lampasas County's total still at two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.