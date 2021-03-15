Coryell County is now reporting 4,997 total COVID-19 cases on its website Monday.
Of the total, 256 are active, 4,688 have recovered and there have been 53 deaths as a result of the virus in the county.
In Lampasas County, the most recent update came on March 12.
In that update, there were 2,076 total cases, with 13 active cases, one hospitalization and 30 total deaths.
