Coryell County is now reporting a total of 1,551 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
Of the total, 436 are active, 1,097 have recovered and there have been 18 total deaths.
In Lampasas County, there were 788 total coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon.
Of the total, 82 are active, four are currently in the hospital and there have been 14 deaths. .
