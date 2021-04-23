Coryell County is now reporting 5,207 total COVID-19 cases.
Of the total cases, there are 136 active, 5,017 have recovered and there have been 54 deaths as a result of COVID-19.
In Lampasas County, there has not been an update to the case totals since Wednesday.
In that update, there were 2,153 total cases, with eight active cases, one hospitalization and 30 total deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.