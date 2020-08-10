Coronavirus Graphic logo

Coryell County has reported no new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, according to the county's website.

On Monday's update, there were a total of 403 cases.

Of the cases, 264 are active, 135 have recovered and four have died.

The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.

Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young reported 216 cases, 163 active, 50 recovered, and three deaths on Monday. 

In Lampasas County, on Monday, the number of total confirmed positive cases was at 192, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.

Of the total, 29 were active, and 163 have recovered.

There have been four deaths in Lampasas County.

