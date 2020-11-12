Coryell County now has a total of 971 cases of the coronavirus.
Of the 971 cases, 177 are active, 781 have recovered and there have been a total of 13 deaths in the county, according to the county's website.
There was not an update from Lampasas County on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the county reported 448 total cases, with 18 active, 418 recoveries and 11 total deaths.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.