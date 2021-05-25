Coryell County officials reported more coronavirus cases Tuesday.
The update on the county's website indicated that there are now a total of 5,355 cases, 44 of which are active.
A total of 5,255 have recovered and 56 have died.
At the city level, Copperas Cove reported a total of 2,932 cases, 84 of which are active. A total of 32 people have died and there are 2,816 cases that are no longer active.
In Lampasas County, there are 2,201 cases, with three active and one hospitalized. Thirty-one residents have died.
